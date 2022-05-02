Dawn + Dusk Entwined unites ‘Fin de siècle’ releases on a 19 tracks album
For the 10th anniversary of the release of the final chapter in the neo-classical / ambient ‘Fin de siècle’ MCDr series by Dawn + Dusk Entwined, Twilight records (Argentina) proposes now the complete 74 minutes of the 19 tracks originally spread over 3 volumes on one volume. The tracks evoke the end of the 19th era, just before the WWI disaster struck.
The release regrouping the material released between 2010 and 2012 comes as a regular edition in a 2 panels digifile and in a strictly limited edition of 25 numbered copies with a 8 pages A5 booklet including original photos of the MCDr series.
You can check out the full release right below.
