The lost Scars Are Soulless album ‘Vendetta’ finally gets released 9(!) years after being recorded

The fine electro label Insane Records introduced a new member to its roster a while back, Chip Calise who is also the musician and founder of the American project Scars Are Soulless.

Insane Records is now releasing an LP from Scars Are Soulless, called “Vendetta”. Not that it is all that new as far as the recorded material is concerned as the album was supposed to be released 9 years ago, back in 2012!

9 years later “Vendetta” gets a well deserved release offering electro industrial mixed with harsh EBM spread over 9 tracks. You can listen to the release below.

<a href="https://insane-records.bandcamp.com/album/vendetta-2">Vendetta by Scars Are Soulless</a>

Note that there is also a very limited CD release of just 100 copies available as a 6-panel digipak with Slipcase. You can order this CD version right now on Bandcamp.

To get an idea how the album sounds, check out the “Vendetta” album preview below.

