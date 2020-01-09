The Legendary Pink Dots go on 40th anniversary tour in Europe in February 2020

The Anglo-Dutch experimental rock act The Legendary Pink Dots will tour Europe in February 2020 to promote their current studio album “Angel In The Detail”, which was released in the late summer of 2019 via Metropolis Records. The tour also marks the band’s 40th anniversary since forming in 1980 and it concludes with a London show on 29th February.
And that’s not all says Edward Ka-Spel: “We’re cramming this anniversary with a lot of special, often handmade releases. Next up is a DVD-A edition of ’40 Angels – The Archive’, with just 89 being individually made that contain all 4.5 hours of the epic archive which appeared on our Bandcamp page last autumn.”
The full itinerary is as follows:
- 07.02.20 – GOTHENBURG (SE) Musikens Hus
- 08.02.20 – COPENHAGEN (DK) Alice
- 09.02.20 – MALMO (SE) Inkonst
- 11.02.20 – HAMBURG (DE) Markthalle Club
- 12.02.20 – BERLIN (DE) Quasimodo
- 13.02.20 – GDANSK (PL) Drizzly Grizzly
- 14.02.20 – POZNAN (PL) U Bazyla
- 15.02.20 – PRAGUE (CZ) Cafe V Lese
- 16.02.20 – VIENNA (A) Replugged
- 17.02.20 – BUDAPEST (H) Robot
- 18.02.20 – MUNCHEN (DE) Backstage
- 19.02.20 – LJUBLJANA (SLO) KUD Channel Zero
- 20.02.20 – BOLOGNA (IT) Freakout
- 21.02.20 – MILANO (IT) Ligera
- 22.02.20 – LUZERN (CH) Sedel
- 23.02.20 – FRANKFURT (DE) Nachtleben
- 24.02.20 – PARIS (F) Le Petit Bain
- 26.02.20 – KOLN (DE) Helios
- 27.02.20 – AMSTERDAM (NL) OCCII
- 28.02.20 – NAMUR (BE) Belvedere
- 29.02.20 – LONDON (UK) Moth Club
