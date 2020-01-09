The Legendary Pink Dots go on 40th anniversary tour in Europe in February 2020

The Anglo-Dutch experimental rock act The Legendary Pink Dots will tour Europe in February 2020 to promote their current studio album “Angel In The Detail”, which was released in the late summer of 2019 via Metropolis Records. The tour also marks the band’s 40th anniversary since forming in 1980 and it concludes with a London show on 29th February.

And that’s not all says Edward Ka-Spel: “We’re cramming this anniversary with a lot of special, often handmade releases. Next up is a DVD-A edition of ’40 Angels – The Archive’, with just 89 being individually made that contain all 4.5 hours of the epic archive which appeared on our Bandcamp page last autumn.”

The full itinerary is as follows:

07.02.20 – GOTHENBURG (SE) Musikens Hus

08.02.20 – COPENHAGEN (DK) Alice

09.02.20 – MALMO (SE) Inkonst

11.02.20 – HAMBURG (DE) Markthalle Club

12.02.20 – BERLIN (DE) Quasimodo

13.02.20 – GDANSK (PL) Drizzly Grizzly

14.02.20 – POZNAN (PL) U Bazyla

15.02.20 – PRAGUE (CZ) Cafe V Lese

16.02.20 – VIENNA (A) Replugged

17.02.20 – BUDAPEST (H) Robot

18.02.20 – MUNCHEN (DE) Backstage

19.02.20 – LJUBLJANA (SLO) KUD Channel Zero

20.02.20 – BOLOGNA (IT) Freakout

21.02.20 – MILANO (IT) Ligera

22.02.20 – LUZERN (CH) Sedel

23.02.20 – FRANKFURT (DE) Nachtleben

24.02.20 – PARIS (F) Le Petit Bain

26.02.20 – KOLN (DE) Helios

27.02.20 – AMSTERDAM (NL) OCCII

28.02.20 – NAMUR (BE) Belvedere

29.02.20 – LONDON (UK) Moth Club

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.