The Knife announce’Silent Shout’ audio-visual experience

(Photo by Elin Berge) The Knife continues its 20th anniversary celebration as the duo of Karin and Olof Dreijer announces a “Silent Shout” audio-visual experience on May 14 at 2pm Eastern via the band’s YouTube channel. Footage for this event is taken from their 2006 hometown performance at Trädgår’n in Gothenburg, Sweden. The Knife’s 2006 tour featured their first-ever headline shows in support of their third studio album, “Silent Shout”.

Below is The Knife performing “We Share Our Mother’s Health” live from Gothenburg in 2006.

“Silent Shout” was the third studio album by Swedish electronic music duo The Knife. It was released on 17 February 2006 by Rabid Records. The album was definitely darker than its predecessor, “Deep Cuts” (2003). It spawned four singles: “Silent Shout”, “Marble House”, “We Share Our Mothers’ Health” and “Like a Pen”.

The album, the music video for the title track and some of the press photos were inspired by the work of German-American animator Oskar Fischinger and the comic book series Black Hole by American cartoonist Charles Burns.