Cult electropop act Suicidal Romance re-releases 3 EPs which were unavailable for quite some time

Good news for the Suicidal Romance fans, the Estonian dark electropop act has decided to re-release 3 of its EPs which have been unavailable for quite some time. Available right now via Bandcamp (and in 3 weeks from now on all other platforms) are the following EPs: “Whisper Goodbye” (2013), “Burning Love / Remember Me” (2012) and “A Kiss To Resist” (2008).

The cult dark pop duo Dmitry Darling and Viktoria Seimar recently returned with their rather stunning new EP “Runaways”, so the re-release of their older material does not come as a complete surprise.

“A Kiss To Resist” EP was originally released in November 2008. This 13-track EP was the follow-up release to the band’s debut album ”Love Beyond Reach”. Included is also an excellent cover version of Erasure’s “Always” and a collaboration with Lost Area’s singer Jan Moser. Next to this you got an acoustic version of “Call Me” next to various upbeat electro remixes from acts in the likes of Aesthetic Perfection, Massiv In Mensch, Syrian and many more.

“Burning Love / Remember Me” EP was originally released in October 2012. The 13-track EP came out after the release of the band’s 3rd studio album “Memories Behind Closed Curtains”. It featured two new tracks including the very first song ever sung in Russian by the band. Hovering between romantic synth pop and female-fronted dark elektro, these two cuts were accompanied by quite a diverse selection of additional remixes from acts like Diversant13, ES23, Kant Kino and many more.

The “Whisper Goodbye” EP was originally released in December 2013 and features 7 tracks revealing the harder side of Suicidal Romance. For the occasion the band teamed up with Pete Crane (SHIV-R) as guest vocalist on the club hit “Slave/Slave” as well as with remixers in the likes of Die Sektor, Reaxion Guerrilla, Incubite, CeDigest and Psy’Aviah.

You can check out these re-releases right below.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/a-kiss-to-resist-ep-2">A Kiss To Resist EP by SUICIDAL ROMANCE</a>

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/burning-love-remember-me-ep">Burning Love / Remember Me EP by SUICIDAL ROMANCE</a>

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/whisper-goodbye-ep">Whisper Goodbye EP by SUICIDAL ROMANCE</a>