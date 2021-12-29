The Italian electropop duo Zero A.D. launches all new album, ‘Consistency’, via Space Race Records

Out now via the Space Race Records label is the new album “Consistency” by the Italian electropop act Zero A.D..

The 14-track album includes a remastered version of “Can You Hear Me?”, the song included which was included on our very own “Face The Beat 6” free download compilation. At the moment the album is available in physical format only but in the next days it will be available on all digital streaming platforms.

The Italian duo moved away from its initial dark wave and gothic sound towards a more electropop sound for this release. The CD digipak can be ordered right here from the label itself.

Here’s the video for “Only a Dream” which is also launched now.