Post-punk act Chiron (ex-Ikon) to release all new album in January: ‘The Sun Goes Down’

Out via Dark Vinyl on January 21st is the all new album by Chiron. The album holds 12 new tracks and comes in a 6-panel eco-digifile, limited to 500 copies.

Influenced by groups like Joy Division and the early New Order, Chris McCarter , Michael Aliani (aka Carrodus) and Dino Molinaro first formed the band Death In The Dark, which was then renamed Ikon in 1991. However, Michael Carrodus left Ikon in 1997 and started his project Chiron. What started as a solo project, however, soon developed into a permanent band. The original line-up included Ikon bassist Dino Molinaro and members of the Russian rock band B2, Shura Bi-2 and Lyova Bi-2.

The band’s forthcoming album “The Sun Goes Down” is conceptually based around the themes of isolation, loneliness and loss. On this album Michael is again supported by Dino Molinaro on bass and cello. In addition, Leanne Coe can be heard on saxophone for the first time. Note that the album also holds a remix of the track “Darker Days” by Jean-Marc Lederman.

Out now is already a video for the opening track “Surrender” in a remix by Children of the Night.