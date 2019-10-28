‘The history of industrial music: The Chicago way’ documentary launches kickstarter for final phase of funding for 2020 release

A documentary film exploring the birth, rise, fall and moderate rebirth of American industrial music is nearing completion. This film explores the mid-to-late 1980’s birth of a form of aggressive dance music that incorporated: sampled noises, synthesizers, howling vocals and big dance beats.

Launched now is a Kickstarter for 60 days to deliver the final round of funding. The trailer for the film is available below.

What is the film about?

The film talks to the players who were then and there: Al Jourgensen (Ministry/RevCo), Joe Shanahan (Metro/Smart Bar), Jim Marcus (producer/Die Warzau), Marston Daley (aka Buzz McCoy of Thrill Kill Kult), Jason Novak (Acumen/Cold Waves Festival), Reid Hyams (Chicago Trax) and Martin Atkins (Pigface/Killing Joke) just to name a few.

The movie also talks with music historians, musicians who watched in awe from afar and others whose lives were forever-changed by the music, fashion, and way of life.

This movie has been a labor of love for director Chris Harris who started production almost 10 years ago: “This story is so fascinating, so original – the players such characters – the story had to be told.” To make the documentary Harris has assembled a team of production veterans who have worked on music docu-series and for networks such as HGTV, Discovery and more.

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.