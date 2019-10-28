Blackhouse selectively compiled on ‘One Man’s Collection 1984-89’ with exclusive bonus track

Out now is the Blackhouse compilation “One Man’s Collection 1984-89” holding 12 selected tracks from the band’s ‘golden’ early years, plus 1 unreleased track (“Dog”). All the material was remastered in 2019 and the 8-page booklet features unreleased photos and the history of this legendary project, plus very personal notes on the detailed history of the individual tracks / albums from the years 1984-1994. The whole is commented by Brian Ladd himself.

Here’s what Brian has to say about this release: “(It) is a compilation from the “early” days of my Blackhouse art project. The music on this record represents the first 5 years of it. So all in all the first 5 years of Blackhouse saw a lot of changes. The music progressed. It always progresses. Here it is in 2019, and I’m still going strong. Blackhouse is not just an Art Project, Blackhouse is a life project. It’s what I do.”

Industrial music for the Christian market

Blackhouse formed in Eureka, California in 1984 and is cited as the first band to make industrial music for the Christian market. However, live performances met with resistance from both the Christian right and Neo-Nazi youth organizations. After a time the band went underground, focusing on producing recorded material rather than touring.

