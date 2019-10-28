‘Face The Beat: Session 5’ out now and immediately goes into Top 3 most popular releases on Bandcamp

Almost exactly 3 years ago we launched the 4th volume in the Side-Line powered charity compilation series “Face The Beat” offering electro-industrial tracks by a long list of different bands. It was the most downloaded volume ever and stayed for weeks in the TOP 10 on Bandcamp. And… it also raised an absolute record in donations!

Out now is the 5th volume and this time it raced immediately into the Top 3 of most popular releases on Bandcamp, and landed even on number 2 for most popular digital releases.

The 5th volume is also the darkest volume

“Face The Beat: Session 5” is probably the darkest of all “Face The Beat” compilations we released so far as you will notice. You get 87 tracks from a lot of new bands, very young bands, several unsigned bands and also some more established bands from all over the world.

Many thanks to all of the bands that have sent material, and congratulations to all those that have made the selection! United we can show that we have our heart at the right place!

A charity compilation

Just like the previous time, the Side-Line team will again donate 500 Euro as well, just to show you how much we care about this project. All proceedings this time will be going towards our Plan International cause (which finances the education of young kids in 3rd world countries). You can also support this project with recurrent donations if you wish to, or simply donate here on Bandcamp when you download the compilation.

The compilation was compiled by Side-Line Chief Editor Bernard Van Isacker while the mastering was executed by Erlend Eilertsen (Essence Of Mind, Lights A.M.).

Previous volumes in the ‘Face The Beat’ series

donate monthly

