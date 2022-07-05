The Frozen Autumn reissues debut album ‘Pale Awakening’

“Pale Awakening” is the debut album by The Frozen Autumn, which originally saw the light in 1995 following the demotape “Oblivion” and various live gigs in Italy and abroad. These led to the CD release of this concept album inspired by the sound of 4AD and Projekt Records.

The original album held 10 tracks but now 27 years later after the first edition, Avantgarde Music re-releases “Pale Awakening” in two collectible formats: a 12 “colored double vinyl in a gatefold cover with lyrics, and a digipak CD with booklet containing pictures, verses and two bonus tracks: “This Time (Electro Mix)” and “Bio Vital”.

Here is the album on Spotify.

About The Frozen Autumn

The Frozen Autumn is an Italian darkwave band, formed in May 1993. The Frozen Autumn started as the solo project of Diego Merletto, founded after several years of involvement with various darkwave groups in Turin. The singer, keyboardist and synth programmer was joined by guitarist Claudio Brosio during early studio sessions and live performances.

In 1995 the first album, “Pale Awakening”, was released under the German Weisser Herbst Produktion label followed in 1997 by “Fragments of Memories”, this time released via the Milan-based label Eibon Records.

In 1998, Merletto co-founded a side-project called “Static Movement” with Arianna, who provided guest vocals on the title-track from “Fragments of Memories”. The duo composed together for six months and in March 1999 the album “Visionary Landscapes” was released. The partnership proved so fruitful that Arianna became a permanent member in The Frozen Autumn line-up, Static Movement remaining their ‘concept research project’.

The Frozen Autumn’s third album, “Emotional Screening Device”, was released in April 2002. They left Eibon Records in 2003. “Is Anybody There?” was released in September 2005 by the Argentinean label Twilight Records and the German label Pandaimonium through Xymox Control.

At the end of 2010, a new 10″ single, “Rallentears”, was released on their new label Calembour Records, as a forerunner of their next album, “Chirality”, which was released in November 2011. A new EP titled “Lie in Wait” was released in December 2014, again by Calembour Records and this was followed in 2015 by a “best of” compilation vinyl, “Time Is Just a Memory”, on Dark Entries Records. The band’s latest album “The Fellow Traveller” was released on November 3, 2017 by Echozone/Soulfood and Metropolis Records.