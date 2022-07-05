Yugoslavian electronic music history (1980-1989) compiled on vinyl

Out via Croatia Records / Overland is this rather interesting compilation: “Electronic Jugotono Vol.1 – Synthethic Music from Yugoslavia 1980-1989”. Released as a double LP it is a unique compilation of electronic, minimal, synth, wave and avantgarde music from ex-Yugoslavia.

This is the first of 2 parts and part 1 holds over 75 miniutes and 26 songs from the period 1980-1989. Part 2 will follow in 2023 and will even go back to pre-electronic music from 1964. Some older fans will remember that this material was released already on CD in 2014 by Croatia Records, ex Jugoton. But interesting here is that the material used here was restored from the original master tapes by the veteran archive diggers Višeslav Laboš and Zeljko Luketić who did an outstanding work.

Via this releases you’ll know what was going on in the music industry of former Yugoslavia and at Jugoton, the biggest Yugoslavian music label at that time, for the first time on vinyl.

The tracklist:

Side A

Laboratorija – Jugoton Express Laboratorija-Devica 69 D’Boys – Žaba Beograd – Sanjaš Li U Boji Data – Neka Ti Se Dese Prave Stvari Brazil – Gdje Nema Te

Side B

Denis & Denis – Jugoton Express Denis & Denis – Ti I Ja Du Du A-Romance The Master Scratch Band – Pocket U Škripcu – Noć Ča, Ča, Ča Parlament – Kad Je Kraj Blizu

Side C

Dorian Gray – Jugoton Express Dorian Gray – Tonemo U Mrak H. C. Andersen – Palčica Slađana & Neutral Design – Neko Je Tu (Sa Mnom U Sobi) Amila – Vodi Me Iz Ovog Grada Tužne Uši – Ti Me Uči Zana – On

Side D