the Feral Ghosts Present New Single Witcher Ahead of New Lp

The Feral Ghosts present all new single ‘Witcher’ ahead of sophomore album release
The death rock/post punk trio The Feral Ghosts will release their sophomore album “Black Sun” via Seeing Red Records on December 8, 2023. “Black Sun” will be available soon in vinyl and will can also be purchased in digital formats on Bandcamp.
The new album is led by the dark electro single “Witcher” which comes accompanied by a video.
The Chicago-based band consists of Raul Urquilla aka Annu Na Kll (vocals, bass), Alejandro Duran (guitar) and Roberto Lopez aka Luzy (drums). They will do a live presentation for “Black Sun” during a hometown show at Soundgrowler Brewing Co. on Saturday, December 2.
The Feral Ghosts formed in the winter of 2014, emerging from Chicago’s late-night scene with a love of post punk and darkwave. The Feral Ghosts’ music can also be heard in the movie, “Appetite for Sin” available on all streaming networks.
