‘Post-Punk (Genesis)’, a 44-track free download compilation powered by Side-Line hits top 3 on Bandcamp in 24 hours

Over the past 10 years Side-Line has released various free download compilations in the Face The Beat series which are amongst the most popular in today’s darkwave scene each time getting a ton of downloads from listeners worldwide.

Yesterday night we launched the free Post Punk Bandcamp download compilation “Post Punk – Genesis”, uniting 44 Post Punk artists from allover the world. You can expect an eclectic collection of all of the colors you can find inside the Post Punk scene, from pure New Wave to contemporary mixes of Post Punk and electronics. There will be something for everyone!

The release spurted towards the number 2 spot on the charts today across all releases on Bandcamp, and that in 24 hours. That was fast…

Compiler Bernard Van Isacker: “We received material from 47 countries in total, a good part of those is also present on this new compilation, so you can say it’s quite a worldwide collaboration effort. As such it doesn’t really differ a lot from what I see when working on the Face the Beat series for instance. But I was kinda surprised though to get that many Post-Punk only tracks. It’s a scene that is rapidly growing and I’m proud Side-Line can offer a good platform for these emerging bands.”

The release is available for free or as a pay-what-you-want download release on Bandcamp.

All proceedings will again go to the various charities Side-Line supports.

You can check out the release below and download it from Bandcamp.

<a href="https://sidelinemag.bandcamp.com/album/post-punk-genesis">Post-Punk (Genesis) by Various Artists</a>