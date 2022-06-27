The Ending Nights – A Landscape To Die (Album – Cold Transmission Music)
Genre/Influences: Dark-Wave, Gothic. Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl. Background/Info: Portuguese artist Pedro Code is involved in…
Genre/Influences: Dark-Wave, Gothic.
Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.
Background/Info: Portuguese artist Pedro Code is involved in different projects like the familiar Iamtheshadow but also Rainy Days Factory and The Dream Collision. Early in 2021 he started a new solo-project called The Ending Nights.
Content: This album totally fits the label roster of Cold Transmission Music. It’s a Dark-Wave driven production with a poppy touch on top of a few songs but still more Gothic orientated on harder cuts. The vocals are now whispering and then charismatic, reminding me of Wayne Hussey.
+ + + : This is an enjoyable debut album with a right balance between guitar and electronics. There’s a great match between all related influences with captivating vocals on top. “Sit And Wait” sounds to me as the absolute highlight. The vocals are somewhat whispering which together with the music resulted in a cold and sexy song. I also want to say a word about the great artwork of the album.
– – – : I regret the work only features 9 songs. I’m also convinced Pedro Code can still do better on the next album of this project.
Conclusion: “A Landscape To Die” is a pretty cool debut album for this new Dark-Wave orientated project made in Portugal.
Best songs: “Sit And Wait”, “Fleshless”, “Enjoy The Ride”, “A Landscape To Die”.
Rate: 7½.
Artist: www.facebook.com/TheEndingNights
Label: www.coldtransmission.com / www.facebook.com/coldtransmissionmusic
