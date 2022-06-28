Iamnnone – Dead Season (Album – Cold Transmission Music)
Background/Info: “Dead Season” is the second official opus by Italian Dark-Wave duo Iamnoone. The title of the work is a kind of metaphor to the terrible period we all had to go through… a dead season…
Content: The sound of Iamnoone is definitely inspired by 80s formations reminding me of Trisomie 21 and Dominion. The work is written by guitar, typical low resonating bass lines and electro arrangements. The production of the vocals sounds more connected with Wave-Pop productions.
+ + + : “Dead Season” is an enjoyable work for its global atmosphere evoking 80s memories of Cold-Wave music. But it also sounds like ‘sweet melancholia’ refined with electronic arrangements. I like the delicacy of the production of “No God” and the spooky-like “The Need”. I also recommend listening to “Pieces” which has this good-old retro feeling.
– – – : Despite of the fully enjoyable tracks I’m missing a true highlight.
Conclusion: “Dead Season” sounds styled and enjoyable but is a bit more passionate.
Best songs: “No God”, “Pieces”, “Maya”.
Rate: 7.
Artist: www.facebook.com/iamn8ne
Label: www.coldtransmission.com / www.facebook.com/coldtransmissionmusic
