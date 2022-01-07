The Devil & The Universe to launch new album ‘GOATopia’ at the end of January – Check out a first track, ‘The great God Pan is dead’

Out on the Solar Lodge label on January 28th is the all new album, “GOATopia”, by the Viennese band The Devil & The Universe. “GOATopia” will be released as a 6-panel CD Digipak with special matt finish. The album is the follow-up to “Endgame 69”.

Conceptually, “GOATopia” is based on utopians such as Thomas Morus who with his novel “Utopia” (1516) formulated a possible future way of life or social order. The Devil & The Universe use ideas like these to create their own ‘goat utopia’.

Check out the video for “The great God Pan is dead”.

About The Devil & The Universe

The band was founded in 2013 by Ashley Dayour and David Pfister with Stefan Elsbacher completing augmenting the band to a trio. In the beginning the band focused on musical experimentation mixing soundtrack-like ambient sounds and driving beats. Add to that goat masks and a very own humour.