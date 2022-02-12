The Devil & The Universe launch new video, ‘Viva! Goatopia’
(Photo by Werner Nowak) The Devil & The Universe now look back on nine years of band history. In 2013, Ashley Dayour and David Pfister founded the band, which Stefan Elsbacher complemented to a trio. In the beginning the band focused on musical experimentation mixing soundtrack-like ambient sounds and driving beats. Their goat masks and humour are also immediately part of the package.
On their recent album “Goatopia” the band picked up the psychedelic feeling from the previous album “:Endgame 69:” and added new musical sounds. “Goatopia” was released on the German label Solar Lodge on January 28th and “Viva! Goatopia” is the 2nd output from the new The Devil & The Universe album “Goatopia”. Expect electronica mixed with a load of drums.
Here’s the video for “Viva! Goatopia”.
