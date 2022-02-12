Punk wave act ImJudas launches new video ahead of release debut album ‘Yrjudas’ as limited double CD

Out on April 1st as a very limited 2CD is the debut album by the Italian punk wave act ImJudas. ImJudas is the solo project of Italian artist Maxx Maryan, founding member and male half of the electro metal duo Helalyn Flowers.

Started as a noir dyed electro pop project back in 2016, ImJudas has gradually added a rough guitar component. On the debut album you can expect electronic dark wave mixed with guitar rock and dance elements.

The first pressing of this album comes as a limited double CD digipak holding the bonus album “Via Negativa” by Maxx Maryan’s pre-ImJudas project Black Shine Fever offering dark goth rock reminiscent of both Christian Death or even Quorthon and Bathory. “Via Negativa” holds 12 tracks. The limited double CD set holding this bonus album is available now for pre-order from the Alfa Matrix website.

On Bandcamp the double CD is available as 2 seperate downloads, the ImJudas album “Yrjudas” and the Black Shine Fever album “Via Negativa”.

Out now is also the band’s newest video for “People Of The Blame (Canned Anger)” which perfectly acts as a teaser from what you can expect on the debut album.