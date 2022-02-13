Side-Line premiere: new Metamorph video ‘Love in the Wreckage’ out now feat. Margot Day

Out now and ready for Valentine is the brand new video from Metamorph, “Love in the Wreckage”. Featuring Margot Day – who was an integral part of the 80’s NYC underground music scene while fronting the legendary Goth band The Plague – the track was produced by Cleopatra recording artist Erik Gustafson (Adoration Destroyed).

Here’s what Margot Day has to say about the track: “Life in todays’ world is messy and chaotic but I am thrilled to be writing and recording music in the jungle – transmuting the worlds chaos into love. Metamorph Music has always been about change. 2021 was full of so much chaos and pain. But for me there has been a strange undercurrent of joy in the madness. I found myself transforming this emotional intensity into a spiritual awakening. Alone, but not lonely, here in the jungle, writing and creating new songs. These new lyrics and melodies are pouring in like an avalanche. It was a challenge to take on new technology and learn to program music and record my own voice and flute. But the necessity to share with you and the world made me driven to learn and grow and delve deeper than I ever have before. I am grateful to Erik Gustafson for for his musical contributions and brilliant production.”

“Love in the Wreckage” is the first single to drop from the new Metamorph album.

Here’s the video for “Love in the Wreckage”.

About Margot Day

Margot Day is a singer, flutist, songwriter, and poet who played with the band The Plague in the 80s as part of the underground music scene in New York City. Day also played flute with Slow Walk 13, a conceptual music band, in 1982. In 1987, The Plague released a self-titled album and two years later, the band broke up. Day went on to release an eponymous album in 1997 that echoed work by Yoko Ono. In 1999, she released another album, “Sacred”.

In 2010 her six-piece group mOss circle self-published a self-titled CD. By 2018, she was playing with Kurtis Knight in a duo called Metamorph. 2019 Metamorph expanded to include Anomaly on Bass, Joe Netzel on Drums and Dancers Rivqah Cas and Kitten Mapants.