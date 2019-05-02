The Cure to livestream final performance ‘Disintegration 30 anniversary’ tour (Sydney Opera House – 30th May)

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Cure’s seminal album “Disintegration”, the fifth and final performance during their Vivid LIVE residency on Thursday 30 May will be live streamed around the globe, directed by Nick Wickham. The band will be playing the “Disintegration” album in its entirety – plus extras.

To see the live streaming, tune in from 8PM Australian eastern standard time on 30th May 2019. For fans around the world who are unable to watch the performance live, the performance will be available on-demand from Sydney Opera House’s YouTube channel and Facebook page for a period of time after May 30.

The link to the live event on youtube is available below.

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.