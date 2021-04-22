The Canadian minimal synth / minimal wave act Null Command returns with brand new full length, ‘Control Language For Deviation’

Null Command, a minimal synth / minimal wave act from Victoria, BC (Canada) have a new album out, “Control Language For Deviation”. “Control Language For Deviation” is their first new material since 2020’s “High Momentum” album. The rather prolific band is itself completely obsessed with vintage mainframes and especially their documentation (as the artwork from their other releases actually also suggest).

Null Command has been active both live and in the studio since 2016 and have completed so far 5 releases so far.

<a href="https://nullcommand.bandcamp.com/album/control-language-for-deviation">Control Language For Deviation by Null Command</a>

The release of the new album goes hand in hand with the release of a video for the track “Compression Standards” which you can see below.