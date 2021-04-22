Chris Carter shares first remix from Throbbing Gristle’s ‘Heathen Earth’ – check it out!

(Photo by Paul Heartfield) Chris Carter has shared a new track from his forthcoming reissues of “Electronic Ambient Remixes One” and “Three”, due for release on vinyl and on streaming platforms for the first time, and on CD (previously unavailable for 15 years) on 30 July 2021. Included are radical ambient reworkings of Throbbing Gristle and Carter’s early solo work.

“Electronic Ambient Remixes One” was the first in a series of four Electronic Ambient Remix solo albums by Chris Carter and Cosey Fanni Tutti. Originally released in 2000 (CTI), the starting point for the tracks was Chris Carter’s “The Space Between” (1980, Industrial), an album collating Carter’s analogue sound experiments recorded in the 1970s and 1980s at Throbbing Gristle & Industrial Records’ London studio. “Electronic Ambient Remixes One” is a reworking of those early recordings and features heavily manipulated and transmogrified drifting ambient textures, whilst still retaining the core essence of the original tracks.

“Electronic Ambient Remixes Three” was Chris Carter’s second Electronic Ambient Remix solo album, originally released in 2002 (CTI), and at its nucleus are a dozen of his original Throbbing Gristle rhythms. These rhythms have been transmuted into three dimensional polyrhythmic loops, weird gothic textures and spooky ethereal ambiences.

The releases are the continuation of a reissue campaign with Mute that started with his solo box set, Miscellany (2018).

You can already check “Heathen Mirth”, his minimalist take on Throbbing Gristle’s “Heathen Earth” right below.