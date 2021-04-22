FOLLOW US
 
Aeronaut V inks deal with Italian label EK Product

By Apr 22,2021

Aeronaut V, the synthpop act from Tampere (Finland) are back after the EP “Late Departure” and the singles “Discovery” and “Into two”. Arttu Korppivuori and Ville Brusi (also known as co-founder of the Alfa Matrix signed synthpop act Neuroactive) have now signed with the Italian label EKP (EK Product) to hopefully release an album pretty soon.

The first releases however will probably be the continuation of the “Into two” single series featuring remixes by local Tampere (Finland) area electronic artists. These should be released one by one over the course of this year.

More info soon!

