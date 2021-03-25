The Breath Of Life cover Implant and release a video clip – watch it here exclusively

When 2 musical worlds collide and fuse, the outcome can only be explosive! This is exactly what happened when Belgian electro industrial act Implant proposed to another Belgian living legend to rework one of their new songs from the “Cognitive Dissonance” album which is out officially tomorrow via Alfa Matrix.

Cult gothic wave act The Breath Of Life went the extra mile and made an own cover version of “The Last Record”, giving it an all new dimension with Isabelle on lead vocals. Boosted by the overwhelming response triggered by this unique collaboration, The Breath Of Life now recorded a video clip for this beautiful melancholic cold wave / pop tune.

Warmly recommended!