BOREDOMproduct releases h/p single ‘Black Tea’ as ‘Programma’ album suffers productional delay

December 13, 2021 bernard

Nothing goes according to plan during COVID times it seems, and that is also what…
BOREDOMproduct releases h/p single'Black Tea' as'Programma' album suffers productional delay

Nothing goes according to plan during COVID times it seems, and that is also what the French label BOREDOMproduct is experiencing with the release of the new “Programma” vinyl album by the fine electronica act h/p. The album release has been delayed to a yet unknown release date due to fabrication problems which our out of the label’s hands.

However, the label has now released a 2-track single from h/p titled “Black Tea”. This second single is a fast and catchy song that showcases the band’s vintage HD sound design. The 2-track digital single features the single version along with an old-fashioned extended version of the title track.

Note that the “Black Tea” digital single comes as a free download to those of you who already pre-ordered “Programma” (available here). You should have received am email from the label regarding this with instructions by now .

Here’s the 2-track single, available on Bandcamp.

And here’s the video.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags: ,

You may have missed

BOREDOMproduct releases h/p single 'Black Tea' as 'Programma' album suffers productional delay

BOREDOMproduct releases h/p single ‘Black Tea’ as ‘Programma’ album suffers productional delay

December 13, 2021 bernard
Electribe 101 'canceled' 1991 album to be released early next year - pre-orders available

Electribe 101’s ‘canceled’ 1991 album to be released early next year – pre-orders available

December 13, 2021 bernard
shxde launches 'Maze' video from new album 'X'

shxde launches ‘Maze’ video from new album ‘X’

December 13, 2021 bernard

Interview with Trial: ‘Quality Will Stand The Measure Of Time’

December 12, 2021 Inferno Sound Diaries
Alfa Matrix releases 10 new releases today on all digital platforms

Alfa Matrix releases 10 new releases today on all digital platforms

December 10, 2021 bernard