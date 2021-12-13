BOREDOMproduct releases h/p single ‘Black Tea’ as ‘Programma’ album suffers productional delay
Nothing goes according to plan during COVID times it seems, and that is also what…
Nothing goes according to plan during COVID times it seems, and that is also what the French label BOREDOMproduct is experiencing with the release of the new “Programma” vinyl album by the fine electronica act h/p. The album release has been delayed to a yet unknown release date due to fabrication problems which our out of the label’s hands.
However, the label has now released a 2-track single from h/p titled “Black Tea”. This second single is a fast and catchy song that showcases the band’s vintage HD sound design. The 2-track digital single features the single version along with an old-fashioned extended version of the title track.
Note that the “Black Tea” digital single comes as a free download to those of you who already pre-ordered “Programma” (available here). You should have received am email from the label regarding this with instructions by now .
Here’s the 2-track single, available on Bandcamp.
And here’s the video.
