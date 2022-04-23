Terkk – Until Last Breath (EP – Terkk)
Background/Info: Hailing from Argentina, you may know Luis ‘MirkoNnek7ed’ from his main project BloodConnek7ion. He also started the side-project Terkk unleashing the first three songs on this EP.
Content: “Until Last Breath” is an instrumental work which seems to be a choice. Sound-wise the work is driven by hard-pumping kicks reminding me of Dark-Electro and Industrial productions. The electronic arrangements and melodies have something Future-Pop driven.
+ + + : This is an interesting debut for the great fusion of styles. It’s great, danceable stuff which is pretty accessible through the raw melody lines. I also like the heavy sound blasts running through this work.
– – – : A few vocals and/or spoken samplings could however add a bonus to the work.
Conclusion: Terkk is an interesting project mixing different although related Electronic genres together.
Best songs: “Until Last Breath”, “Nothing Is hidden forever”.
Rate: 7½.
Artist: www.facebook.com/MirkoNNekted
