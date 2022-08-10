Terence Fixmer latches debut album for Mute – Listen to the first single ‘Corne de Brume’
(Photo by Katja Ruge) Terence Fixmer has announced details of his debut album for Mute,…
(Photo by Katja Ruge) Terence Fixmer has announced details of his debut album for Mute, “Shifting Signals”, out 2 December 2022. Out already is the first single, “Corne de Brume”. For Fixmer it’s a dream coming true as he has always been a big fan of the UK label which housed and still houses a lot of his favorite electronic acts.
“Shifting Signals” is the follow up to 2018’s album “Through the Cortex” and is conceptually based around a vivid sci-fi world where deep space stretches out infinitely and was sparked by a formative childhood viewing of Ridley Scott’s 1979 sci-fi horror classic Alien. “I was totally traumatized but at the same time fascinated by it,” he recalls. “I kept thinking about the images from the film while I was making this album.”
You can listen to “Corne de Brume” right below.
Fixmer has a few live dates coming up as well.
- 16 Sept – KM 25, Paris, FR
- 17 Sept – La Case á Chocs, Neuchâtel, CH
- 23 Sept – Hive, Zurich, CH
- 24 Sept – Futur, Paris, FR
- 10 Nov – C12, Brussels, BE
