Terence Fixmer latches debut album for Mute – Listen to the first single ‘Corne de Brume’

(Photo by Katja Ruge) Terence Fixmer has announced details of his debut album for Mute, “Shifting Signals”, out 2 December 2022. Out already is the first single, “Corne de Brume”. For Fixmer it’s a dream coming true as he has always been a big fan of the UK label which housed and still houses a lot of his favorite electronic acts.

“Shifting Signals” is the follow up to 2018’s album “Through the Cortex” and is conceptually based around a vivid sci-fi world where deep space stretches out infinitely and was sparked by a formative childhood viewing of Ridley Scott’s 1979 sci-fi horror classic Alien. “I was totally traumatized but at the same time fascinated by it,” he recalls. “I kept thinking about the images from the film while I was making this album.”

You can listen to “Corne de Brume” right below.

Fixmer has a few live dates coming up as well.