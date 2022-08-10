New single for UK’s female fronted electro industrial act Novus: ‘Ess’
The UK based electro industrial act Novus has a new single uit, “Ess”. The single…
The UK based electro industrial act Novus has a new single uit, “Ess”. The single is out now via The Big Chair and is available via Bandcamp, Apple Music, etc.. The production for the single was done by Kyle Wilson of Auger, at The Studio Under The Stairs.
You will know the front woman, Sarahjane, of Novus from her previous bands Faithful Dawn, Scandacross and Hexedene. Sarahjane is joined live by Peter Jones (guitar) and Angie Blackstone (bass). This year the project is celebrating its 20 years in the European alternative music scene.
A follow up second single “Dimension” will be released shortly.
