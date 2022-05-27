Teknovore – The Theseus Paradox (Album – Infacted Recordings)

Genre/Influences: EBM, Techno-Body, Industrial-Trance.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: George Klontzas -known from his involvement with PreEmptive Strike 0.1 but also with Croona and Cynical Existence, has now unleashed his first solo-work following the “Anachronist”-single. Neon Decay, RNZR and J:Dead (2 songs) contributed as guest singers.

Content: George Klontzas was the main sound architect of PreEmptive Strike 0.1 and you’ll rapidly recognize his sound DNA at “The Theseus Paradox”. The work is driven by ultra-violent boosting beats while different influences like EBM, Industrial, Techno/Trance are constantly joining in. Most of the songs are instrumental edits with spoken samplings but you’ll also discover 4 songs with guest singers.

+ + + : The last album of PreEmptive Strike 0.1 entitled “Progeny Of The Technovore” also was the last album by the Greek formation George Klontzas contributed to. So this project name is not a coincidence while the sound is also driven by this furious fusion between EBM and Techno-Trance. It’s an extremely violent piece of music however refined by melodic, elevating leads. The spoken samplings are cool but the tracks with real vocals are adding a bonus. But my favorite pieces “Olethros” and “Split The Sky” are without vocals and feature sampled chants creating an elevating sensation. Both cuts are pure dancefloor killers!

– – – : The kicks are extremely hard and violent which is a cool for a while but Klontzas is maybe a little bit abusing of it.

Conclusion: The debut album by Teknovore is an impressive and overwhelming piece of modern Electro underground music composed by experienced and talented artists from this scene.

Best songs: “Olethros”, “Split The Sky”, “Relinquish Your Flesh feat. Neon Decay”, “Every Beaten Bone feat. J;Dead”, “Apotheosis”.

Rate: 8½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/TeknoVoreMusic

Label: www.infacted-recordings.de / www.facebook.com/pages/Infacted-Recordings/124099254321690