Tears For Fears dump ‘hit album’ and record all new album ‘The Tipping Point’
Eighteen years after their last release, “Everybody Loves A Happy Ending”, Tears For Fears – the duo consisting of Roland Orzabal (60) en Curt Smith (60) – are back with an all new album, “The Tipping Point”. But it took a lot of hurdles as quarrels and personal misery had to be braved before the band could finally release a new album.
Quarrels and personal misery
Orzabal’s wife for instance passed away in 2017 after developing alcohol-related dementia. Orzabal also strugled with alcohol and had to entered rehab. Keeping writing songs kept him going. But that was not the only thing that kep the band from reforming.
After a time full of hits, the group collapsed in 1990 after thirty million records sold. The two lost contact for 9 long years. It was only when the two got back in touch because of “a shared business interest” that the ice broke. After a few years of tinkering with new music, a comeback album, “Everybody Loves A Happy Ending”, was released in 2004, but sales were disappointing.
Shelved hit album
However, with the arrival of streaming platforms such as Spotify, the popularity of Tears For Fears suddenly increased. Tears For Fears songs started popping up as samples in songs. Rappers like Kanye West, Drake and Nas, bands like Weezer and singers like Lorde got away with it. The duo decided around 2016 that it was time for new music but their management pushed them to make an album full of hit attempts. That album was never released although it was completed.
The ‘lost’ album made that the contact between the two faded again until Orzabal’s new partner pushed for action in early 2020, just before the pandemic. Orzabal went to Smith with an acoustic guitar on his back and the duo recorded all sessions on an iPhone.
