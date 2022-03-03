Everyday Saints join up with Mavigh for debut single ‘Distress Yourself’
Out now is “Distress Yourself”, the debut single for Everyday Saints featuring Mavigh. The dark…
Out now is “Distress Yourself”, the debut single for Everyday Saints featuring Mavigh. The dark synth-pop act formed during the lockdown in Brighton (UK) and is inspired by ’80s synths, horror, late nights, and living your life online.
The band consiting of Gary Holder, Calum Parsons and Pip Rainbird launched a debut track here which offers well crafted synthpop with excellent vocals. Let’s see what the future brings.
Check out the single below.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether