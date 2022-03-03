Everyday Saints join up with Mavigh for debut single ‘Distress Yourself’

Out now is “Distress Yourself”, the debut single for Everyday Saints featuring Mavigh. The dark synth-pop act formed during the lockdown in Brighton (UK) and is inspired by ’80s synths, horror, late nights, and living your life online.

The band consiting of Gary Holder, Calum Parsons and Pip Rainbird launched a debut track here which offers well crafted synthpop with excellent vocals. Let’s see what the future brings.

Check out the single below.