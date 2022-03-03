Finnish dark folk act The Burning Serpent releases ‘Caerimonia’ EP
The Finnish dark folk/rock band The Burning Serpent has released its second EP “Caerimonia”. It’s…
The Finnish dark folk/rock band The Burning Serpent has released its second EP “Caerimonia”. It’s the follow up to The Burning Serpent’s self titled EP and it features four tracks of acoustic and occult dark folk/rock. A sample song Nightbird has been posted on the band’s YouTube channel as you can see below.
The Burning Serpent consists of two members: T. Paasio on vocals and J.Koskela on guitars. Both of them have been active in making music for more than two decades, with such acts as Cynabare Urne & Sawhill Sacrifice. Caerimonia is now available on all major digital platforms.
