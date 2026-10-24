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Tanzwut remains something of a phenomenon, at least in their home country of Germany. It has now been 27 years since they released their debut album in 1999. What may initially have seemed like a fun side project for Corvus Corax has since evolved into a fully-fledged band. With “Herz Aus Stein”, Tanzwut takes a critical look at the ongoing digitalization of society.

Fourteen tracks were composed around this theme, including a special closing number that I will discuss in more detail later. Tanzwut remains faithful to its influences, which can still be described as a carefully selected blend of Medieval-Rock and NDH (Neue Deutsche Härte). The songs also deliver a delightful fusion of exuberance and aggression. On the one hand, we have dreamy, atmospheric bagpipes accompanied by violin and cello; on the other, the merciless, hard-hitting sound of guitars. Throw in the occasional Punk-inspired touch, and you have another album packed with sing-along anthems. The choruses are particularly infectious, even if you don’t speak German! There are also some quieter, more dreamy passages, but Tanzwut’s real strength lies in its more dynamic tracks. And then there is that special closing number, featuring contributions from several German artists. Saltatio Mortis, Subway To Sally, Mono INC., Soulbound, Sotiria and Heldmaschine were invited to create a unique musical climax together. Tanzwut wants to bring people closer together through music, and this closing track is an excellent way of putting that idea into practice.

Tanzwut may not be reinventing itself, but in my opinion, there is no need to. They simply stick to what they do best and continue to amaze me time and time again. (Rating:8).

Watch the clip “Die Sänger Singen Noch”:

About Tanzwut

Tanzwut formed in Germany in 1999 as a side project for members of the medieval-folk band Corvus Corax, releasing a debut album the same year and gradually evolving into a full-time act built around vocalist Teufel. The band mixes Medieval-Rock with Neue Deutsche Harte across a catalog spanning more than two decades.

“Herz Aus Stein” was released on September 4, 2026 via NoCut/SPV, preceded by the single and official video for the title track, which draws on Wilhelm Hauff’s story “Das Kalte Herz.” The album’s closing track features guest contributions from Saltatio Mortis, Subway To Sally, Mono INC., Soulbound, Sotiria and Heldmaschine.

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I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com