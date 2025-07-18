Talvekoidik – Ambivalence (Digital/CD Album – Hands)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

S.K.E.T. member Kai Christian Hahnewald returns with the fifth album from his solo project, Talvekoidik. Arriving six years after the previous release, the new opus offers listeners nine immersive tracks.

The opening piece feels like an album in itself, holding the listener spellbound for nearly 24 minutes. It’s a distinctive Cinematic soundscape that sets the tone for the entire record. The Cinematic style is perhaps more prominent than ever, yet it’s enriched with additional influences. At times, the sound evokes the timbre of classical instruments—most notably, the cello. Elsewhere, the album features a wealth of effects and intense orchestral passages, all supported by slow, measured rhythms that enhance its accessibility. There are also occasional traces of vocals, processed so heavily that they function more as sonic textures than traditional singing.

Talvekoidik continues to stand somewhat apart within the Hands roster, but this very distinction brings welcome diversity—offering a compelling album for those who favor atmosphere over sheer sonic force. (Rating:7½).

Listen to “A Singular Moment Of Bliss”:

https://handsofficial.bandcamp.com/track/a-singular-moment-of-bliss

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

