Synthpunk act Suffer Ring launch ‘Hauntology’ album via Re:Mission Entertainment
Out now via the Re:Mission Entertainment label is the third album, “Hauntology”, by the synthpunk, witch house act Suffer Ring.
Suffer Ring is an electronic duo featuring Corey Davenport (Cairn Elan) and Kyle Mac (Dead Fetus). Hailing from opposite sides of the United States (Atlanta/Portland) Suffer Ring add a punk and post-hardcore methodology to electronic music, creating tracks that are less for dancing and more for spiritual purging as they say.
The 12-track release is also available as a limited edition cassette tape and also digitally right now via Bandcamp.
Check out the tracks below.
Here’s what the cassette versions look like.
