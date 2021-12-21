Dirk Da Davo launches brand new single ‘King Of Fools’
Out now is a brand new download single and video from Dirk Da Davo, “King…
Out now is a brand new download single and video from Dirk Da Davo, “King Of Fools”. For now the single is only available on YouTube and Bandcamp with other platforms to follow on January 17th 2022.
For the recording Dirk Da Davo was accompanied by Joerg Schanze on bass and slide guitar. For those who might not know, Dirk is half of the duo that formed The Neon Judgement in 1981 with TB Frank being the other half.
Here’s the video for “King Of Fools”.
