Synthpop / futurepop project Mental Discipline is finally back with a brand new track ‘My Name’

April 15, 2022

Synthpop / futurepop project Mental Discipline is finally back with a long-awaited brand new track “My Name”. Performed live for the first time in December 2020, this song is now officially released via the SkyQode label.

“My Name” turns out to be a classic Mental Discipline track featuring powerful futurepop beats, melodic synth lines and subtle piano parts. With the release of “My Name”, Mental Discipline also announces that the work on their third full-length album has been officially finished. The new album is titled “Nothing To Die For” and is due for release later this year.

Check out the track right below. Besides the title track, you also get the instrumental version of it.


