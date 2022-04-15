Synth-punk act Fun Never Starts launch ‘Who Cares’ video

The synth-punk act Fun Never Starts has launched a brand new video for the track “Who Cares”.

In a reaction the band says that the video “is about waking up to the world on fire; we as a species don’t care about one another anymore, and everyone is affected by it; in spite of our efforts, sometimes we simply give up and let things continue to deteriorate.”

The video was edited and produced by Massachusetts based Daniel Ouellette offering visuals that take on climate change, natural disasters, unnatural disasters, and the pandemic, mixed with the three members of the band, and lyrics.

In addition to Jenny Rae Mettee’s vocals, cello, guitar, synth, and drum programming, the song features Josef Saint, the newest Fun Never Starts member, on synths and mixing, and Justin McKemy on backing vocals, additional guitar and drum programming.

Here’s the video.

<a href="https://funneverstarts.bandcamp.com/album/nothings-good-ever">Nothing's Good Ever by Fun Never Starts</a>