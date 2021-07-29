Synthpop / futurepop act Mental Discipline launches first EP – ‘Stay At Home Sessions 1’ – in a series of EPs holding live recorded tracks

Out now via SkyQode is the “Stay At Home Sessions 1” EP by Mental Discipline (available on Bandcamp right here). It is the first EP in a special series of releases with classic Mental Discipline tracks recorded live in a home studio during late 2020. The “Stay At Home Sessions 1” EP holds 3 tracks: “Over the horizon”, “Place where I belong” and “Fall to pieces”.

The whole concept was inspired by successful online concerts that Alex Mental did during the corona lockdown time last year, where he performed his tracks with additional piano accompaniment. It is also the first time that some of the tracks previously released with guest vocalists can be heard with Alex on vocals.

About Mental Discipline

Mental Discipline is a Russian synthpop / futurepop project started by Alex Mental in 2008. He has since released two well received acclaimed albums, “Constellation” (2012) and “Past Forward” (2018), as well as several EPs, featuring collaborations with vocalists like Felix Marc, Jimmy Machon (Lights Of Euphoria), Salva Maine (Culture Kultür), Rouven Walterowicz (Endanger) and many others.

Check the release on Spotify.

Check out the video for “Over Horizon”.

And the Bandcamp release is available here.

<a href="https://skyqode.bandcamp.com/album/stay-at-home-sessions-1">Stay At Home Sessions 1 by Mental Discipline</a>