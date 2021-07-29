The collaborative project Purple Fog Side (darkwave / dream pop) and Piero Delux of Elsehow (Belgian art-pop project) release a brand new single, ‘Shading A Life’

Out now via the fine label SkyQode (and available via Bandcamp too) is “Shading A Life”, another single born from the collaboration between Pavel Zolin of Russia’s darkwave / dream pop band Purple Fog Side and Piero Delux of Elsehow, an art-pop project from Belgium. Together they create a musical blend that mixes dream pop with 80s new wave and synthpop.

Besides the title track “Shading A Life”, the single also features a piano version of the title track and its instrumental version, as well as a remix of the previous single “To The Moon And Back” by Russian electronic project N0_TiTLE.

This collaboration started in 2020 during the lockdown times and both musicians are now actively working on finishing more tracks for their collaborative full-length album, due later this year.

Check the single below.

And here is the video for the title track.

The Bandcamp download is available below.

<a href="https://skyqode.bandcamp.com/album/shading-a-life">Shading A Life by Purple Fog Side & Elsehow</a>