Synthpop cult act Information Society returns with ‘ODDfellows’, the 1st album in THXⓇ Spatial Audio

Out on August 6th is the 8th album by the synthpop cult act Information Society. “ODDfellows” is also the 1st album to be completely released in THXⓇ Spatial Audio. Via this technology, used in gaming platforms, you get audio that sounds like it’s coming from ‘outside your head’.

“We’ve always been a technically adventurous band, and I think this is just another example of that,” says founder/producer/synths Paul Robb about how the album simulates the 5.1 environment. “We like to play around the edges of what’s possible in recorded music, and so we are excited to provide our music to our fans with deeper immersion and a 360° soundscape experience provided by THX Spatial Audio!”

Note that the album will also be available in standard stereo.

Here’s already a preview with a video of the track “Nothing Prevails”.

“ODDfellows” will be released digitally for streaming and download on Hakatak International Records on August 6, 2021 and will be available physically on CD and vinyl via Negative Gain Records later this year.

About Information Society

Paul Robb listening to the THX Spatial Audio version of “ODDfellows”.

Information Society (also known as InSoc) is an American synthpop band from Minneapolis–Saint Paul, initially active from 1982 to 1997, primarily consisting of Kurt Harland Larson, Paul Robb, and James Cassidy; the latter two reconvened the band in 2006, initially with Christopher Anton as lead vocalist, then with Harland rejoining them as lead vocalist by 2008.

The group’s breakout single was 1988’s “What’s on Your Mind (Pure Energy)”. The track included a vocal sample of Mr. Spock (Leonard Nimoy) from Star Trek, saying “pure energy”. The audio samples from Star Trek were authorized for use partially thanks to the efforts of Adam Nimoy, fan of the band and son of Star Trek’s Leonard Nimoy.

The current lineup of Information Society is actually the original incarnation with founding members Paul Robb on synths, Kurt Larson on vocals and bassist James Cassidy. Zeke Prebluda (aka Falcotronik), who has been performing live with the band since 2009 joined the band as the official fourth member in 2019.

Studio albums

Information Society (1988)

Hack (1990)

Peace and Love, Inc. (1992)

Don’t Be Afraid (1997)

Synthesizer (2007)

Hello World (2014)

Orders of Magnitude (2016)