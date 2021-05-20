Exclusive première: Australian electro-medieval act Dandelion Wine release brand new video ‘Too Late She Cried’ – and it’s rather amazing !

Out today is a brand new video from Australia’s Dandelion Wine for the single “Too Late She Cried”. The video was directed by Naomi Edwards (the associate director of “Harry Potter & The Cursed Child”) and features the same LED Volume technology made famous by the Mandalorian series.

“Too Late She Cried” is from the band’s album “Le Cœur” that received the excellent score of 9 in Side-Line last October, it also featured in our Top 25 albums of 2020. “Too Late She Cried” is the third video from Dandelion Wine’s “Le Cœur” album.

Here’s what the band says about the song itself: “It’s a song about anxiety, panic, strength and overcoming fear, featuring bell cittern (medieval string instrument), drop tuned cello, recorder with analogue synths, electronic beats and Greek percussion rhythms.”

You can watch this rather amazing video below. Warmly recommended!

On “Le Cœur” the band for the first time worked together with cellist Francesca Mountfort. The album also features guest appearances by percussionist Rüdiger Maul (Faun), bassist Denni Meredith (Brillig), frame drummer Phil Coyle (Deep Water Orchestra, Trappist Afterland), Hong Kong based erhu player HakGwai Lau and bass/Fender VI player Pete McKeown.

About Dandelion Wine

Dandelion Wine are an ethereal electro-medieval band from Melbourne, Australia who combine folk/medieval instruments and female vocals with electronic beats and textured guitars. They have toured Europe, Asia and Australia numerous times and have played festivals, clubs and castles from Tokyo to London, Lisbon to Bucharest.

Following the release of their 2002 EP “Light Streaming Down”, Dandelion Wine embarked on their first European tour which continued in 2003. Since then, they released three albums on the German label Ars Musica Diffundére/Black Rain Media Group. Live the band often played as a duo or with special guests such as bassist Steve Wheeler (Heligoland, Robin Guthrie) and multi-instrumentalist Kirstin Honey (Seascapes Of The Interior, Made Of Steam). After a brief guest appearance at a concert at Rakvere Castle in Estonia the band officially expanded to a trio with New Zealand born cellist Francesca Mountfort.

As of that date the band consists of: Naomi Henderson (vocals, flute, recorder, percussion, HandSonic, guitar, electronics), Nicholas Albanis (guitars, lute, hammered dulcimer, Appalachian dulcimer, bell cittern, electronics, vocals) and Francesca Mountfort (cello, bowed psaltery, hammered dulcimer, glockenspiel, vocals).