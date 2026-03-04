Synthpop act Caput Medusae releases ‘Schwarzschild’ EP

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Out now is the brand new EP from the German darkwave/synthpop duo Caput Medusae: “Schwarzschild“. In the meantime the “Schwarzschild” video has already passed 500,000 views on YouTube, one month after release. The duo released the track “Schwarzschild” on January 2, 2026, and now follows-up with the mini-album “Schwarzschild” out via recordJet.

The title “Schwarzschild” references the Schwarzschild radius – the theoretical boundary of a black hole – named after the German physicist Karl Schwarzschild.

“Schwarzschild” appears as the title track on the six-track mini-album “Schwarzschild” which holds 6 tracks in total.

A limited vinyl and digipak CD pre-order is available on Bandcamp. While the vinyl will be shipped on or around April 30, 2026, the limited Digipak CD pre-order will be sent out on or around March 31, 2026.

About Caput Medusae

Caput Medusae is a German darkwave/synthpop duo formed in Munich in 2019 by Tina Mar and Stefan Scott.

The duo’s first release is “Angerona” (released September 17, 2019). They followed with “Kiss Me Deadly” (released November 19, 2020) and “Deus Ex Machina” (released November 12, 2021).

On January 30, 2024, they released “I Wear Black ‘Til I’m Dead”. Their debut album “You Can’t Negotiate With Zombies” followed on July 5, 2024.

Later, the duo released the single “Never Have I Ever” on September 26, 2025, before issuing the mini-album “Schwarzschild” on February 19, 2026.

