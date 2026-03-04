Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Dark pop project Swaza6, rooted in Los Angeles’ underground warehouse Gothic and BDSM scene, released their new single and debut music video “Wake Up In a Cemetery 6.0“.

Swaza6 describe their sound as Dracwave, a blend of dark pop hooks, post-punk and darkwave, electronic atmospheres and club-leaning rhythms. The project emerged during the pandemic from the city’s raw underground network of warehouse parties and ritual-style performances.

About Swaza6

Swaza6 is a dark pop and Dracwave project based in Los Angeles, built around producer, songwriter and DJ Fhedesh and vocalist-lyricist Sin Savio. Their work grew directly out of the city’s warehouse Gothic and BDSM underground, with performances that mix electronic tracks, staged rituals and heavy use of blood-themed visuals. Musically the duo mixes elements of punk, post-punk, darkwave, dark electro and EBM.

Swaza6’s started releasing material in the early 2020s with the EP “Non State Controlled 2.0”, written, recorded and produced in their own studio space at Drac’Haus, with selected tracks mixed by engineer IRKO. In October 2023 they issued the single “Dracwave”, a three-minute track via Filtered Souls, followed by further material.

October 2024 saw the release of “Blackbirds”, a standalone single with dark, occult-tinged lyrics and a video that reinforced the band’s ritual-driven visual identity. In 2025 they followed-up with the EP “Blood Harvest” and a run of singles including “Redrum”, “Masters Plan”, “Who We Are” and “SHYSTI MF”, released through digital services.

The duo is now a trio with singer-songwriter Sin Savio and guitarist Dark Lord Raven, and Fhedesh acting as producer and songwriter and curating the Drac’Haus club events.

