Synthpop act Lakeside X have new album in the pipeline with Daniel Myer producing

The Prague (Czech Republic) based synthpop act Lakeside X have started work on a new album with Daniel Myer on production duties (Haujobb, Architect, Liebknecht). The release comes more than 10 years after their last studio record “City Of Red Lights”.

The band now consists of the trio Janne Marvannen, Robert Broj and Igor Dvorsky. On the previous records you could hear some guitars apart from just synthesizers, but after the departure of guitarist Vito Hayek the band now goes fully electronic.

Here’s what frontman Janne Marvannen says about the collaboration with Daniel Myer: “Daniel is really a very respected name on the european electronic scene and his work says it all. “We want to push ourselves forward and progress and work with such a top producer is just what we need for our new start. It is all a new additional experience for us, as we are working remotely. But we are having a very good feeling about it at the moment and I think that our fans and supporters may look forward to something special.”

The release date or a name of the album is not yet known. The band also plans to launch a crowdfunding campaign to support funding of the album production.

This is the teaser video for the new material.