Synthpop act Beat Noir Deluxe release new single and videoclip for ‘A Reason To Live’

Out via the German Echozone label is new single and videoclip for the Italian act Beat Noir Deluxe: “A Reason To Live”.

After the second album “Werk Zwei” was released in July, the synthpop act Beat Noir Deluxe now offers a new song “which is about love and the existential, archaic feeling of missing your partner, being together with your partner gives you the feeling of having arrived, of receiving support, of overcoming your own inadequacies and insecurities and thereby experiencing a way out of a depressive existence” so Sascha G. explains.

Here’s the video for “A Reason To Live”.