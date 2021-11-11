Cold wave trio Johnny Tupolev launch ‘Desperate’ video and EP

Out via the Oakland-based label COP International Records is Johnny Tupolev’s first proper release “Desperate…
Cold wave trio Johnny Tupolev launch 'Desperate' video and EP

Out via the Oakland-based label COP International Records is Johnny Tupolev’s first proper release “Desperate – The Ep”. For this release the German trio (Tom Berger, Jens Grebe and Dietmar ‘Didi’ Noack) worked together with John Fryer in the production seat. You may expect early nineties American cold wave augmented by 21st-century production skills.

Also on board is Christopher Hall (Stabbing Westward) as a remixer while label mates Sick Jokes completed a ‘Dark Star’ remix of “Shot in Black and White”. The accompanying video for “Desperate” was directed by Frank Petzold and Christoph Vitt.

