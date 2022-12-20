Swiss cold-post-punk/industrial duo Grey Lips stream new album ‘Masquerade’
Out now on LP and digital through Fer de Lance Records and Urgence Disks is the debut album by the Swiss cold-post-punk/industrial duo Grey Lips. The duo, composed of Perrine Berger (Adieu Gary Cooper, Perrine 3000…) and Matthieu Hardouin (Zatokrev, Impure Wilhelmina, Fallan, Hateful Monday, Orchestre tout puissant Marcel Duchamps…), have now launched the album, “Masquerade”, for full-streaming on Bandcamp.
Grey Lips was formed in Geneva, Switzerland. The material for this release was mixed by Fallan and Vincent Hänggi between October 2018 and March 2019 already. So far the band released 2 singles, “Cold” and “Constrained”.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.