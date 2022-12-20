New EP for Berlin based minimal techno producer Valya Ka to be released on December 23rd: ‘Pink’

Berlin based producer and DJ Valya Ka releases a new EP, “Pink”, on 23 December 2022 on the Wild Nation label.

Valya Kan: “All tracks are not fully polished and finished as a bag with the laptop with all the work was stolen. All that is left is just WAV files. It’s basically a released demo, which I still decided to put out, because they are bringing me back to the moments of my life.”

All tracks except “Numb” were written in 2021, “Numb” was written in Spring 2022. An EP to check out for sure!

<a href="https://valyakan.bandcamp.com/album/pink">Pink by Valya Kan</a>

Berlin based producer and DJ Valya Kan began her interest in electronic music around 2007 when she connected with the deep atmospheric grooves and minimal beats that soundtrack the German capital. She began taking music seriously in 2013, and by the following year she’d compiled a collection of demos. One of the first people to bite, in 2017, was British artist Spencer Parker, who rolled some of Kan’s sketches into “Dust And Haze”, her debut album on Work Them Records. With “Remember”, released in October 2020, she delivered four more tracks of deep and sophisticated house and techno—minimal.

That release was significant because it launched Twist, her own label. After releasing “Ice Birds”, available on a compilation compiled by Seb Wildblood, and her first live set, she’s shared “Heartbeats”, which features two tracks recorded in isolation and one recorded in 2018.